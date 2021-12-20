If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Trash It Quickly

People spend so much time picking out their perfect Christmas Tree, then decorating it with ornaments and tree toppers.

Related: More People Want Real Trees…

After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That’s why it’s so important to inspect your tree, even if you’ve already set it up. You’ll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby praying Mantis.

If you set up a real tree in your home, there’s always a chance you may be bringing an insect or two with it, but not a big chance. There’s about a 1 in 100,000 chance that a Christmas tree will be host to a pest of some sort, and as far as praying mantises go, that chance narrows down significantly.

There’s no need to be afraid, just move quickly to cut the branch the sac is attached to. Don’t throw it in the garbage, you can tie relocate it to outside your home.