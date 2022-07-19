If You Want To Beat The Heat, Start Going Commando!

If you wanna beat the heat this summer, consider ditching that pesky underwear. “The Daily Mail” newspaper just did a big write-up on why going commando on a hot day is a good call. They claim it can make a big difference.

The main reason is obvious. Removing an extra layer of clothing anywhere on your body allows for better ventilation and helps you stay cool.

For women, it can also help avoid yeast infections. For that reason, one health expert said women should go commando whenever possible.

Ditching your underwear can also make guys more fertile, especially on hot days.

If you’re not used to it, they just say be extra careful about injuries related to ZIPPING UP.