If You Work Out, You Will Be Happier, Healthier And Are More Ambitious

The research found that those who exercise at least once a week are not only happier but also more successful.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll for OXIGEN water and says that those who have been making the effort, are in fact better off.

The pandemic has seen more people start or continue workout routines with 47 percent of those surveyed admitting they spend more time exercising now than they did two years ago.

64 percent of respondents said that exercising has boosted their mood during the lockdown. The average workout session if about 45 minutes and most often took place on their own.

