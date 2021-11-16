If You’re Going To Die, It Will Probably Be On Your Birthday!

Your Birthday is the deadliest day of the year for you, so be careful!

According to research, you’re at an increased risk of suicide, heart attacks, strokes and falls on your birthday .

To make this terrifying determination, scientists looked at data from 2.5 million deaths in Switzerland between the years of 1969 and 2008.

The study determined that over 60s were some 14 percent more likely to die on their actual birthday, with a 44 percent jump in fall deaths on this day.

The findings have since been backed up by Canadian researchers. Stroke risks are heightened on birthdays, especially in those with high blood pressure.

There are two camps – one is the camp that suggests you eat too much and you’re getting on a bit and that causes you to die.

The other is a placebo effect. You are knife-edged on death. And you kept yourself going until your birthday. You thin ‘that’s it I’ve had enough I’m out of here.’”

As morbid as it may sound, it seems we are more likely to die on our birthday, a day which should revolve around celebration and joy.

