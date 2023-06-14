If You’re Not Quite Sure About Someone, You Might Want to Adopt the “Boring Uncle Theory!”

Designed to get you to stop investing your time and energy into people that won’t romantically commit to you, it can help you create some emotional distance from the situation, and feel empowered again.

‘Boring uncle theory’ is pretty self-explanatory – the idea is you see this person in the same way as the boring uncle trying to talk to you at a family gathering.

Margarita Nazarenko, a TikToker specializing in relationship videos, shared: ‘When you don’t know how to react to somebody, imagine yourself at a Christmas dinner where your uncle is there and he’s telling you some story…

You react politely but don’t want to give him too much attention. You should view them as nice enough, but someone who is ‘so deeply boring’ and avoids asking further questions or getting any deeper into the conversation.

By doing so, you can free yourself up from further emotional investment and get back to having fun – just like in the real-life boring uncle scenario, where you disengage politely to chat with your fun cousin.