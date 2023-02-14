If You’re Single and Desperate, Put A Dog in Your Dating Profile!

Singles who included photos of themselves posing with a pup on their dating profile were more likely to find a match, according to a recent poll…

The survey revealed that two-thirds of people admitted that they’re more likely to match with someone if their dating profile includes a picture of a dog.

Digging into their reasoning, six in 10 people said they believe owning a dog is a good sign that a person is ready to settle down in a committed relationship.

People also presumed dog owners to be more social, active and empathetic.

The benefits of having a dog in a dating profile were allegedly so effective that half of those polled even said they would borrow a family or friend’s dog for a photo shoot to bolster their dating profile.

The study polled 1,000 people who own cats and 1,000 who don’t and found that feline parents were slightly more likely to be involved in a relationship than non-cat owners (92% vs 89%).

But it doesn’t matter whether you’re a dog or cat person, as long as you’re a pet person. The research found that 72% of people consider owning a pet to be “attractive,” regardless of their relationship or pet ownership status.