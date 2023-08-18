IN A NEW PRANK, PEOPLE ARE USING OTHER PEOPLE’S HEADS, TO CRACK EGGS?

Most TikTok “pranks” are dumb, but now and then there’s one legitimately funny and also dumb. There’s a viral prank now where people are surprising other people, by cracking eggs, on their heads.

In one video, a woman is next to her dad, and she says, “I’m going to show you how I crack an egg with one hand.” Then, she cracks the egg on his head, and he’s shocked. Then they both start laughing.

In most cases, the person is startled, confused, and then finds it amusing, but in some videos the person gets ANGRY.