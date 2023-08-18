IN A NEW PRANK, PEOPLE ARE USING OTHER PEOPLE’S HEADS, TO CRACK EGGS?
Eggheads!
Most TikTok “pranks” are dumb, but now and then there’s one legitimately funny and also dumb. There’s a viral prank now where people are surprising other people, by cracking eggs, on their heads.
In one video, a woman is next to her dad, and she says, “I’m going to show you how I crack an egg with one hand.” Then, she cracks the egg on his head, and he’s shocked. Then they both start laughing.
@erykahaddict Like what was he tryna sayyy 😭😭 #eggprank #balddad ♬ original sound – Zora
In most cases, the person is startled, confused, and then finds it amusing, but in some videos the person gets ANGRY.