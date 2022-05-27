Listen Live

After 14 Years… Indiana Jones RETURNS!?!

The delayed film from 2019 finally gets a release date!

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

He really hates snakes, loves archeology, and apparently he’s coming out of retirement?

Indiana Jones is set to be returning to our movie screens a lot sooner than you think! Nearly 40 years after his archeology career hit our screens.

Just yesterday during the Star Wars Celebration, a fan gathering to celebrate the franchise, this image was shared:

Harrison Ford was at the convention and said: “very proud of the movie that we made“.

This film is different than past, as George Lucas will NOT be involved, and Stephen Spielberg will only be appearing as a producer.

Lucas created and wrote the series, and Spielberg directed all four movies.

Not many details have been released, but a rough cast has been found: “Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Ford, as well as Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook”

The last time we saw the legendary tomb raider in action was in 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Indiana Jones 5 will hit theatres June 30th. 2023.

