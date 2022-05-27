After 14 Years… Indiana Jones RETURNS!?!
The delayed film from 2019 finally gets a release date!
He really hates snakes, loves archeology, and apparently he’s coming out of retirement?
Indiana Jones is set to be returning to our movie screens a lot sooner than you think! Nearly 40 years after his archeology career hit our screens.
Just yesterday during the Star Wars Celebration, a fan gathering to celebrate the franchise, this image was shared:
In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw
— Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022
Harrison Ford was at the convention and said: “very proud of the movie that we made“.
This film is different than past, as George Lucas will NOT be involved, and Stephen Spielberg will only be appearing as a producer.
Lucas created and wrote the series, and Spielberg directed all four movies.
Not many details have been released, but a rough cast has been found: “Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Ford, as well as Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook”
A new #IndianaJones adventure begins July 29, 2022. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the iconic franchise. The inimitable John Williams will also return to score the film. pic.twitter.com/OrYJHNY6Ys
— Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 9, 2021
The last time we saw the legendary tomb raider in action was in 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Indiana Jones 5 will hit theatres June 30th. 2023.