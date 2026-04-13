India’s Border Plan: Add… Crocodiles?! 🐊😳
Just when you thought border security couldn’t get more intense… here comes a pitch that sounds like it was brainstormed after three coffees and a nature documentary binge.
Officials in India are reportedly considering using crocodiles and snakes as a kind of living security system along parts of the border with Bangladesh.
Because apparently fences are out… but reptiles are in.
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When Fences Fail, Release the Wildlife?
The idea is focused on swampy, flood-prone areas where:
- Fences don’t work
- Water levels change constantly
- The terrain basically laughs at traditional barriers
So, the solution being floated?
Create a “biological barrier” — aka, make crossing the river a hard no thanks.
Experts: “Umm… Maybe Don’t Do That”
Wildlife experts are waving a giant red flag (and probably running in the opposite direction).
Why?
- Dropping predators into new areas can wreck ecosystems
- It could disrupt the existing wildlife balance
- And once you introduce chaos… it tends to stay
Basically, you don’t just “install” crocodiles and call it a day. This isn’t a home security system you can unplug.
Also… Let’s Think This Through
Sure, crocodiles might stop people from crossing.
They might also:
- Wander
- Multiply
- Turn your border into a real-life survival show
At some point, you’re not managing a border… you’re managing a reptile situation.
And honestly… if Canada ever tries this, we’re not using crocodiles.
We’re unleashing:
- Geese with attitude
- Raccoons with no morals
- And one guy from Barrie who “knows a shortcut.”
Good luck getting past that.
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