India’s Border Plan: Add… Crocodiles?! 🐊😳

Just when you thought border security couldn’t get more intense… here comes a pitch that sounds like it was brainstormed after three coffees and a nature documentary binge.

Officials in India are reportedly considering using crocodiles and snakes as a kind of living security system along parts of the border with Bangladesh.

Because apparently fences are out… but reptiles are in.

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When Fences Fail, Release the Wildlife?

The idea is focused on swampy, flood-prone areas where:

Fences don’t work

Water levels change constantly

The terrain basically laughs at traditional barriers

So, the solution being floated?

Create a “biological barrier” — aka, make crossing the river a hard no thanks.

Experts: “Umm… Maybe Don’t Do That”

Wildlife experts are waving a giant red flag (and probably running in the opposite direction).

Why?

Dropping predators into new areas can wreck ecosystems

It could disrupt the existing wildlife balance

And once you introduce chaos… it tends to stay

Basically, you don’t just “install” crocodiles and call it a day. This isn’t a home security system you can unplug.

Also… Let’s Think This Through

Sure, crocodiles might stop people from crossing.

They might also:

Wander

Multiply

Turn your border into a real-life survival show

At some point, you’re not managing a border… you’re managing a reptile situation.

And honestly… if Canada ever tries this, we’re not using crocodiles.

We’re unleashing:

Geese with attitude

Raccoons with no morals

And one guy from Barrie who “knows a shortcut.”

Good luck getting past that.