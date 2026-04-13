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India’s Border Plan: Add… Crocodiles?! 🐊😳

Lifestyle | Travel
Published April 13, 2026
By Charlie

Just when you thought border security couldn’t get more intense… here comes a pitch that sounds like it was brainstormed after three coffees and a nature documentary binge.

Officials in India are reportedly considering using crocodiles and snakes as a kind of living security system along parts of the border with Bangladesh.

Because apparently fences are out… but reptiles are in.

RELATED: THE ULTIMATE CANADIAN HEIST: MOUNTIES TRACE STOLEN LUMBER TO BEAVER DAM

When Fences Fail, Release the Wildlife?

The idea is focused on swampy, flood-prone areas where:

  • Fences don’t work
  • Water levels change constantly
  • The terrain basically laughs at traditional barriers

So, the solution being floated?
Create a “biological barrier” — aka, make crossing the river a hard no thanks.

Experts: “Umm… Maybe Don’t Do That”

Wildlife experts are waving a giant red flag (and probably running in the opposite direction).

Why?

  • Dropping predators into new areas can wreck ecosystems
  • It could disrupt the existing wildlife balance
  • And once you introduce chaos… it tends to stay

Basically, you don’t just “install” crocodiles and call it a day. This isn’t a home security system you can unplug.

Also… Let’s Think This Through

Sure, crocodiles might stop people from crossing.

They might also:

  • Wander
  • Multiply
  • Turn your border into a real-life survival show

At some point, you’re not managing a border… you’re managing a reptile situation.

And honestly… if Canada ever tries this, we’re not using crocodiles.

We’re unleashing:

  • Geese with attitude
  • Raccoons with no morals
  • And one guy from Barrie who “knows a shortcut.”

Good luck getting past that.

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