THE ULTIMATE CANADIAN HEIST: MOUNTIES TRACE STOLEN LUMBER TO BEAVER DAM

Mounties in Porcupine Plain, a town in east-central Saskatchewan, were notified on May 7 about a theft in a rural area. Someone had left a number of posts piled on a property that they planned on fencing, but the posts went missing.

Officers began investigating the theft but had no leads until the posts were spotted in a nearby waterway. “The stolen posts were located in a beaver dam,” explained Cst. Conrad Rickards.

He adds, “A beaver – or beavers – helped themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam.”

Rickards said he tried locating the culprits, but they were nowhere to be found.

He added that the pesky beavers won’t be facing any charges. “Who could really blame these little bucktooth bandits, considering the price of wood these days?”

