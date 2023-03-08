Inspiring Quotes for Women on this International Women’s Day!
You are stronger than you think!
Every year on the 8th of March, International women’s day is celebrated across the globe!
It’s a day to recognize female achievement and a call to action, encouraging everyone to stand up for women’s rights and gender equality…
Inspiring Quotes for Women on This International Women’s Day!
I was born with my heart on my sleeve, a fire in my soul, and a mouth I can’t control…
Be a girl with a mind, a woman with attitude, and a lady with class…
Mother Teresa didn’t walk around complaining about her thighs-she had sh*t to do!
Know what you bring to the table, and don’t be afraid to eat alone!…
Mirror, mirror on the wall, I’ll always get up after I fall. And whether I run, walk or crawl, I’ll set my goals and achieve them all…
Keep your heels, head and standards high…