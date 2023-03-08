Every year on the 8th of March, International women’s day is celebrated across the globe!

It’s a day to recognize female achievement and a call to action, encouraging everyone to stand up for women’s rights and gender equality…

Inspiring Quotes for Women on This International Women’s Day!

I was born with my heart on my sleeve, a fire in my soul, and a mouth I can’t control…

Be a girl with a mind, a woman with attitude, and a lady with class…

Mother Teresa didn’t walk around complaining about her thighs-she had sh*t to do!

Know what you bring to the table, and don’t be afraid to eat alone!…

Mirror, mirror on the wall, I’ll always get up after I fall. And whether I run, walk or crawl, I’ll set my goals and achieve them all…

Keep your heels, head and standards high…