INSULTS SO INTELLIGENT YOU DON'T REALIZE YOU'VE BEEN ROASTED 🧠🔥

Sometimes you need to insult someone.cBut you're an adult.cYou have a job.cPossibly an HR department.

So instead of saying what you're actually thinking, you need an insult with a little class. Something that sounds almost complimentary until they get halfway home and suddenly think:

“Wait a minute...”

Someone on Threads asked the internet for insults so intelligent you don't immediately realize you've been roasted. And the internet understood the assignment.

RELATED: GREAT INSULTS, THAT DON’T SOUND OFFENSIVE

Here are some of the best:

“Intelligence has been chasing you your entire life, but you've always been too quick for it.”

Beautiful. Almost poetic.

“You're the first person I've met who's actually reached their full potential.”

That one takes a second.

Then... ouch.

“You speak with great certainty for someone who hasn't finished thinking.”

Perfect for meetings.

“The acoustics in your head must be amazing.”

So much room!

“You don't seem burdened by self-awareness.”

That's the polite way of saying, “You genuinely have no idea, do you?”

“You remind me that evolution is a process, not a promise.”

Darwin just caught a stray.

“I'd explain it more slowly, but I don't think speed is the problem.”

That's not an insult. That's an assassination wearing reading glasses.

“I don't think your train of thought has a destination.”

It left the station. Nobody knows where it's going.

“You possess a mind completely unburdened by original thought.”

Perfect when you need to insult someone but also want to sound like you're in Bridgerton.

And...

“You've mastered the art of answering questions nobody asked.”

Every Facebook comment section just got nervous.

There's also the classic:

“I refuse to have a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent.”

And possibly the most modern insult of them all:

“You're the human equivalent of clicking ‘Accept All’ without reading.”

So the next time somebody gets on your nerves, don't lose your temper.

Stay calm. Stay sophisticated.

Give them an insult that requires a dictionary, a quiet drive home and approximately 45 minutes to realize what just happened.