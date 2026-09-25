Mattel Introduces Its First-Ever Hanukkah Barbie!

Barbie is getting into the holiday spirit with a new doll celebrating Hanukkah!

Mattel has introduced its first official Hanukkah Barbie as part of the company's new Holiday Sweaters collection, giving families another way to celebrate the Jewish holiday through play.

The new doll comes dressed in a bright blue sweater featuring a menorah, dreidels, snowflakes and Stars of David. She's also sporting blue checkered leggings and miniature Ugg-style boots, making her ready for the holiday season. And because it's Barbie, her hair still looks better than ours after spending an hour getting ready.

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A New Addition to Barbie's Holiday Collection

The Hanukkah doll is part of a festive lineup that also includes two Christmas-themed Barbies wearing red-and-green sweaters that light up when you press a hidden button.

The Hanukkah Barbie features brunette hair, brown eyes, olive-toned skin and a more subtle smile than some of the brand's traditional dolls.

The collection is another example of Mattel expanding its holiday offerings to reflect different cultural and religious celebrations.

The new Hanukkah Barbie is priced at approximately $28 US and is available through Mattel's online store.

For families celebrating Hanukkah, it's a chance to add a little more representation to the toy box this holiday season.

And for Barbie collectors?

Well, apparently the Dreamhouse is going to need a bigger holiday wardrobe!