The internet has found its newest battleground and yes, it’s the shower.

A viral post has people arguing over the “correct” order to wash everything, because apparently, even basic hygiene now needs a strategy meeting.

One guy swears the proper routine is shampoo and rinse, wash your face, apply conditioner, wash your body, then rinse the conditioner out. Efficient. Layered. Slightly chaotic.

Then the dermatology crowd stepped in like referees with clipboards, saying that the method could leave conditioner residue on your skin and lead to clogged pores and body acne. Their preferred playbook is shampoo and rinse, condition and rinse, then wash your face and body last so everything gets properly cleaned.

Multitaskers hate that idea. The whole point of conditioner is letting it sit while you scrub everything else, not standing around like a human car wash on pause.

Of course, the real winner of the debate was the person who pointed out that both routines are missing the most important step: standing in the hot water for a solid half hour, motionless, mentally replaying every awkward conversation you’ve had since 2007.

So what’s the “correct” order? Depends on who you ask. Dermatologists, efficiency experts, and anyone trying to shave two minutes off their morning will all have different answers.

Meanwhile, most of us are just trying to remember if we already washed our hair or if that was yesterday.