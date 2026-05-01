The Internet Has Spoken… and It’s Called “Fart Salad” 🥦💨

Just when you thought TikTok had reached peak chaos… along comes FART SALAD.

Yes. That is the name.

No, you cannot un-hear it.

And unfortunately… it’s trending on TikTok like it’s the next Caesar salad.

What in the Digestive System Is This? 🤨

At its core, “fart salad” is part of the whole “maxxing” trend — where people take one thing and crank it to an extreme. In this case? Fibre. Glorious, musical fibre.

We’re talking:

Broccoli 🥦

Cabbage 🥬

Brussels sprouts (the Beyoncé of gas production)

Beans… lots and lots of beans

Basically, if it makes your stomach sound like a haunted house at midnight, it’s invited.

RELATED: 💨 Science Has Entered The Chat… And It’s Tracking Your Farts

There’s No Recipe… Just Vibes (and Regret)

The wild part? There’s no official version.

Some people are going:

Pasta

Cheese

Pepperoni

Dressing

Which feels less like a “health trend” and more like a pizza that went to therapy and came back confused.

Others are leaning into the “clean girl digestion era” with:

Quinoa or wild rice

Chickpeas or black beans

Fresh veggies

Lean protein like chicken or tuna

So really, it ranges from “gut health goddess” to “charcuterie board that lost control.”

Why Is This a Thing? 😅

Because fibre is having a moment. And honestly… it should. It helps with digestion, keeps you full, and makes you feel like you have your life together… even if your group chat says otherwise.

BUT. And this is a big but (pun fully intended)… When you go from “zero veggies” to “I am now 70% lentil”… your body reacts. Loudly.

Final Thoughts (Hold Your Breath) 😏

Is it healthy? Sure.

Is it trendy? Absolutely.

Is it socially risky? Without question.

So if you’re thinking of trying the viral fart salad trend, just remember:

Maybe don’t debut it at a first date…

Or a long car ride…

Or anywhere with poor ventilation and people you’d like to keep in your life.

But hey — at least you’ll be regular.