‘Interview with the Vampire’ Author, Anne Rice has Died at 80

By Dirt/Divas

Rice was best known for her gothic horror writing style. ‘Interview with the Vampire’ was first published in 1976 and adapted into a film in 1994 that starred Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas and Christian Slater, with Kirsten Dunst playing Claudia.

The character Claudia was inspired by Rice’s daughter Michelle, who died in the early 70s.

 

 

The book, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ was the first of 10 in what is collectively known as “The Vampire Chronicles.”
Her books went on to sell more than 150 million copies globally.

 

 

Many of her novels were adapted into films and just recently AMC order a series based on Rice’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches.”

 

 

According to Variety, AMC had acquired rights to “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” and “The Vampire Chronicles” last year, and casting was recently finalized on the latter.

 

 

According to the writer’s son Christopher, Anne died due to complications from a stroke.

 

 

