iPhone Users Are Getting 9 New Emojis in iOS 26.4

If you love reacting with emojis, Apple’s next iPhone update is about to give you a few new options.

Apple’s upcoming iOS 26.4 update will introduce nine brand-new emojis, adding some quirky and creative symbols to the iPhone keyboard. The update includes everything from a distorted face to a trombone, along with some unexpected additions like a Bigfoot-style creature and a treasure chest.

Like most emoji updates, these new designs come from the latest Unicode emoji recommendations, which tech companies then bring to their devices.

What New Emojis Are Coming to iPhone

The new emoji set includes a mix of expressive faces, objects, and characters that users can drop into texts, social posts, and group chats.

Some of the most notable additions include:

A distorted face

A trombone

An orca whale

A fight cloud

A treasure chest

A landslide

A Bigfoot-style hairy creature

Ballet dancers

New skin tone variations for certain emojis

The distorted face emoji is already getting attention online because it perfectly captures those “what just happened?” moments in conversation.

Meanwhile, the treasure chest and fight cloud emojis add fun storytelling elements that people can use in creative ways.

When the New Emojis Will Arrive

The new emoji set will appear as part of Apple’s iOS 26.4 update, which is expected to roll out to iPhone users later this year.

Once installed, the emojis will automatically appear in the iPhone keyboard and will work across messaging apps, social media platforms, and emails.

Like previous updates, you’ll need to update your device software to access them.

What the New iOS 26.4 Emojis Add to iPhone Conversations

With the release of iOS 26.4, Apple is once again expanding the tiny icons that have become part of everyday communication.

These nine new emojis may seem small, but they’ll quickly find their way into group chats, memes, and social media posts.

Because when it comes to texting, sometimes the right emoji says it better than words.