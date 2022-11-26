Irene Cara Dead at 63
Irene Cara also starred in Fame, and was known for her role in the 1976 film Sparkle, about three singing sisters.
Irene Cara, the legend who won an Oscar and a Grammy for “What A Feeling” in Flashdance, has passed at the age of 63.
According to her rep, Cara died in her home in Florida, posting the news on Twitter last night.
Her publicist followed up questions to if her passing was true via Twitter:
Cara was born in 1959, in New York City, the youngest of five. Her parents were Cuban-American and Puerto Rican. Her career begun on Spanish-Language TV.
Flashdance was the third-highest grossing film of 1983.