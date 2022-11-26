Irene Cara Dead at 63

Irene Cara, the legend who won an Oscar and a Grammy for “What A Feeling” in Flashdance, has passed at the age of 63.

According to her rep, Cara died in her home in Florida, posting the news on Twitter last night.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

Her publicist followed up questions to if her passing was true via Twitter:

Unfortunately, yes. Her business manager and I were notified a few hours ago. I'm her publicist. Believe me, I wish it weren't true. We were working on amazing projects that would have made her and her fans incredibly happy. Her manager and I will finish them. She'd want that. — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara also starred in Fame, and was known for her role in the 1976 film Sparkle, about three singing sisters.

Cara was born in 1959, in New York City, the youngest of five. Her parents were Cuban-American and Puerto Rican. Her career begun on Spanish-Language TV.

Flashdance was the third-highest grossing film of 1983.