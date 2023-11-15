Is Adele Launching Her Own Cosmetics Company?

Adele’s career may be taking a turn in the cosmetics space. Adele has registered The Shelbourne Collective Limited with Companies House.

The corporation is registered in London, with Adele as its only director. The Mirror stated that the new firm may sell eyeshadows and eyeliner to help fans achieve Adele’s glam look.

Creams, lotions, lipsticks, and lip balms are also rumoured. The company may sell perfume, jewelry, watches, and underwear. The Mirror claims that the company was founded this month and that its line of work is “specialized design activities.”