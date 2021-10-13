Listen Live

Is Coffee Becoming Less Popular?

63% OF GEN Z ADULTS NEVER DRINK IT! Good, more for me!

By Kool Eats

Is coffee becoming less and less popular?  Or is it just something you don’t lean on until you’re older and more exhausted?  

 

A new survey found young adults are drinking WAY less coffee than the rest of us.

 

63% of Gen Z adults say they never drink it.  That’s compared to 33% of Millennials, 34% of Gen Xers, and 29% of Baby Boomers who never drink coffee.

 

Gen Zers who do drink coffee are also less likely to drink a lot of it.  Only 6% said they have more than one or two cups a day.  For all other age groups, around 20% drink multiple cups a day.  And 2% of older adults said they drink at least SEVEN cups a day.

