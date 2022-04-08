IS IT “CHEATING” TO DATE TWO PEOPLE AT ONCE IF YOU NEVER AGREED TO BE EXCLUSIVE?

Here’s a dating question.

Is it okay to date two people at once if you never agreed to be exclusive? Or is that still “cheating”?

Over 20,000 Adults were polled, and 48% said it’s NOT cheating.

So roughly half of the people say you CAN date two people at once as long as you didn’t explicitly say you’re exclusive.

30% disagree though and think it DOES count as cheating. If you’re dating other people, you need to be upfront about it no matter what.

The remaining 22% were on the fence and said they were unsure if it was cheating or not.

The answers were identical for men and women, but how OLD you are might affect your answer. 37% of people in their 20s and 30s think it counts as cheating, but just 18% of people over 65 agree.