IS IT COOL FOR SOMEONE TO TELL THEIR SPOUSE A SECRET THAT A FRIEND TOLD THEM IN CONFIDENCE?

If you’ve been in a serious relationship, you’ve surely struggled with this: Is it acceptable or unacceptable for a person to tell their spouse a secret that a friend told them in confidence?

Like, if your friend created, would you tell your partner about it if they swore you to secrecy?

In a new poll, 10% of people say it’s ALWAYS acceptable to tell your spouse something a friend told you in confidence. Another 29% said it’s usually fine.

On the flip side, 20% of people say it’s NEVER acceptable to reveal secrets, even to your spouse. Another 28% say it’s usually unacceptable.

The numbers were mostly the same across men and women. The main difference was based on AGE. Younger adults are more likely to be cool with telling their spouse everything, while older folks are more likely to keep their friends’ secrets, even from their partners.