Is It Too Early For Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

A Dallas Bar Has Rules About Anyone Who Wants To Play Mariah Carey “All I Want For Christmas” On Their Juke Box!
The unnamed bar in Texas has angered fans online after it put restrictions on the number of times Carey’s hit song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ could be played at the jukebox.
https://t.co/FMk3NERimD pic.twitter.com/teGgY45mcj
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 28, 2021
Mariah responded… with a picture of herself in armour, ready to fight the “war on Christmas.” We love it. Mariah in the meantime–posted a video yesterday letting everyone know it’s time to play the song. And it is working… it’s back in the Billboard 200 list as of last night.
❤️🎄Fall in Love at Christmas ❤️🎄@thegr8khalid @kirkfranklin
Out 11/5 ✨
Pre order the CD @ https://t.co/j78BB7qQh3 pic.twitter.com/8ovxDRLgrl
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 2, 2021