Is It Too Early For Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Not before December 1st on Kool FM!

By Dirt/Divas

A Dallas Bar Has Rules About Anyone Who Wants To Play Mariah Carey “All I Want For Christmas” On Their Juke Box!

The unnamed bar in Texas has angered fans online after it put restrictions on the number of times Carey’s hit song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ could be played at the jukebox.

 

 

 

Mariah responded… with a picture of herself in armour, ready to fight the “war on Christmas.” We love it. Mariah in the meantime–posted a video yesterday letting everyone know it’s time to play the song. And it is working… it’s back in the Billboard 200 list as of last night.

 

 

