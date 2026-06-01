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Is "It's All Downhill From Here" Good News or Bad News?

Lifestyle
Published June 1, 2026
By Charlie

Here's a phrase that's apparently causing an identity crisis online:

When someone says, "It's all downhill from here," do you think things are about to get easier... or worse?

Most people seem to think it's bad news. In a recent online debate, 87% of people said the phrase means things are getting worse, while only 13% interpreted it as things getting easier.

If you've ever hiked a giant hill, "it's all downhill from here" sounds amazing. The hard work is done. You can stop sweating through your shirt and enjoy the ride.

But in everyday conversation, we've spent years hearing phrases like "things are going downhill" used to describe a situation getting worse. So for many people, the phrase automatically feels negative.

RELATED: 11 Phrases Only Canadians Will Understand

Millennials seem especially qualified to weigh in on this one. We grew up hearing "it's all downhill from here" from parents, teachers, and random relatives at graduations, birthdays, and weddings without ever being completely sure whether we were being encouraged or lightly insulted.

The good news is that language experts would probably say context matters. The bad news is that your aunt still isn't going to explain what she meant.

So let's settle it:

If someone says "It's all downhill from here," do you hear:

🚵 The hard part is over. Things get easier from here.

OR

📉 Brace yourself. Everything is about to get worse.

Because apparently half of us have been having completely different conversations our entire lives. 😆

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