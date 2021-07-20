Is Justin Having A Baby Bieber?

Justin posted a pic of him and his wife Hailey with the caption “mom and dad.” Naturally, fans are losing their minds trying to confirm if this means that Hailey is pregnant.

There has been no follow-up from Bieber and reps for the couple have not commented on the speculation. Bieber is scheduled to kick off a tour in February.

Justin has expressed how anxious he is to start a family with his wife. On Ellen, he said “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s OK.”

Hailey is 24 years old and Justin is 27 now.