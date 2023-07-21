Is Marriage Outdated?

Wedding bells aren’t ringing as much nowadays as new stats show more than 1 in 3 (34%) people 15 years or older have never been married in 2022. That’s up from about 1 in 4 (23%) in 1950. So, we wanted to ask why fewer people are walking down the aisle.

We surveyed Millennials and Gen Zers who are currently in a relationship but not married to learn about their living situations and future expectations. While the majority are hoping to tie the knot someday, many aren’t in a rush to do it.

How Gen Z & Millennials Feel About Marriage…

2 in 5 think marriage is an outdated tradition! 41% of men Vs 52% of Women

73% feel it’s too expensive to get married in the current economy

85% do not think marriage is necessary to have a fulfilled and committed relationship!

1 in 6 are NOT planning to get married!

72% just aren’t interested in marriage!

More than 3 in 5 (61%) unmarried couples currently live with their partners. More Millennials (65%) than Gen Z (35%) have taken this step in their relationship. The main reason people move in together is because they want to do it. Many leaped even knowing their significant other for a long period with 60% moving in after dating a year or less.

According to survey stats, another major reason more than 1 in 2 (54%) moved in together has to do with finances. This is the case more for Millennials (61%) than Gen Z (39%).

Some couples have taken more lasting steps forward in their relationships. 70% of unmarried couples share a pet with their partner, but more than half (51%) of those pet owners say they do not have a plan for their pet if they break up. Meanwhile, nearly 1 in 6 (15%) have a child with their partner, and 89% do not have a plan for their child or children if their relationship ends.