IS “SMELL TRAINING” THE BEST WAY TO GET YOUR NOSE TO WORK RIGHT AGAIN AFTER COVID?

One of the ways that some people are getting their sense of smell back if they lose it because of Covid is SMELL TRAINING.

That’s where you basically train your nose and brain to smell again by sniffing a few strong perfumes or other scents every day.

The loss of smell, also known as anosmia, is one of the more common complications of covid-19, especially for those with mild acute infections.

Most people’s covid-related anosmia does go away after a short while, often without any help. But some people are at risk of losing at least some degree of smell long-term. But if treated early, it can help prevent permanent damage.

There are slightly different variations to smell training, but the basic exercise asks sufferers to collect four strong, distinctive smells and sniff them for a brief period once or twice a day.

Benefits are most noticed in people who practice smell training for around four to six months.