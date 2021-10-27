Listen Live

Is You Subscribe To CRAVE- Prices Are Going Up!

Heads up!

By Dirt/Divas

Some subscribers are about to get hit with a price increase for CRAVE.  The Canadian streaming platform has rejigged its entire service offering to introduce a new mobile-only option. 

 

 

The service says it has eliminated what became known as its basic tier, which gave viewers a library of older HBO titles, Showtime and Crave Originals for a relatively low price of $9.99 per month. 

 

 

Instead, subscribers will have two choices, both of which offer access to Crave’s entire lineup of HBO series, some HBO Max shows, Showtime and a selection of new movies. 

 

 

Crave Mobile gives viewers access to the entire library of Crave through a mobile app or the Crave website, but is limited to one viewer stream at a time on a single registered mobile device. 

 

 

It will cost $9.99 per month.

