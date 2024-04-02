It Appears The Lizzo Has Quit Music

It seems Lizzo has had enough!

Aside from some annoying but excepted internet trolls yapping about her physical appearance, the general consensus has been that everybody loves Lizzo.

That being said, recently after some unfortunate legal drama, and subsequent unfavourable attention, the musician has been under fire more than ever before. And as it seems, she’s really not having it.

Taking to Instagram to speak her truth, Lizzo shared a message about feeling unfairly critiqued.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

Adding, “I didn’t sign up for this s***,” and then concluded with, “I QUIT”

In August, Lizzo was sued for allegedly pressuring and weight shaming her former dancers. Plaintiffs Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez claimed in the lawsuit that they were victims of sexual, racial and religious harassment, assault, false imprisonment and disability discrimination, in addition to other allegations.

Shortly after the suit was filed, Lizzo defended herself on IG with a lengthy statement. By the next month her lawyers filed a response to the lawsuit denying “each and every allegation contained in the complaint.” The case remains ongoing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

While the message could have simply meant she was quitting Instagram or social media in general, many took Lizzo’s words at face value, to mean she’s done with all of it, including her music career.