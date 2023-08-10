Six People Now Accuse Lizzo of Inappropriate Sexual Behaviour

Lizzo is being sued by 3 of her former backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination – and on Wednesday attorneys representing the lawsuit told Page Six they have been reviewing and vetting fresh claims from another half-dozen complainants “with similar stories” who worked with the singer.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano said his firm has been examining dancers who worked with Lizzo on her Amazon Studios reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

New allegations against Lizzo that may be actionable include a “sexually charged Environment” and failure to pay employees.

Lizzo has denied these claims in a statement on her Instagram, saying: “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”