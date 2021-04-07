IT MIGHT BE TIME TO HOARD KETCHUP

We’re looking at a nationwide ketchup shortage because of the pandemic. It’s because so many restaurants are now doing more takeout orders, they’re going through a ton of packets, and prices are up 13% in 14 months.

We’re also buying more bottles of ketchup at home than ever. In 2020, there were more than $1 billion in ketchup sales in the U.S., which is 15% higher than in 2019.

Heinz says they’ve increased production to 12 billion packets for this year…and that still might not be enough.