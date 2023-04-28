It’s A Movie Kinda Weekend!

There is no shortage of entertainment to watch this weekend, starting in theatres!

The big screen adaptation of Judy Bloom’s ‘Are you there, God? It’s Me, Margaret!’ starring Rachel McAdams is out!

Big George Foreman- The Life and boxing career of George Foreman!

Disney’s Live-Action Peter Pan & Wendy is out!

Things to stream this weekend if you don’t want to leave your house!

It’s the end of an era, the final episodes of Working Moms are now streaming on Netflix! Created by and starring Catherine Reitman, the beloved Canadian sitcom about a group of friends trying to balance work and family will conclude after seven seasons of ups, downs, and surprises.

The series originally premiered on CBC Television in January 2017 before finding a global audience after making its Netflix debut in 2019. Season 7, which consists of 13 episodes, has already aired in Canada, but if you’re in the United States the final season is coming to a Netflix