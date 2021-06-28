It’s Almost Time For Shark Week!

Discovery’s annual marathon of shark-themed programming begins on Sunday, July 11, and continues through July 18.

There will be 45 hours focused on the world’s most feared fish, and this year’s summer tradition includes more than 30 specials which will air on both Discovery and its streaming service discovery+.

This year, the classic 1975 film “Jaws” will help fans get pumped for the shark fest by airing on July 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery.

Some of the featured programmings include Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week July 11th at 9 pm…Haddish sets sail on a yacht surrounded by friends and family to uncover the secret of shark sex.

There’s a Jackass Shark Week Special on July 11th at 10 pm. According to the description, Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They’ll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell. Produced by Jeff Tremaine and Anomaly Entertainment.

Stranger Sharks – Streaming Monday, July 12 exclusively on discovery+. Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure…exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean. Produced by Spoke Studios.