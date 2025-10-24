It’s Been 32 Years Since the Blue Jays Were in the World Series — Here’s Everything That Didn’t Exist Back Then!

It’s been thirty-two years since the Toronto Blue Jays last played in the World Series, just saying that out loud makes my brain hurt a little.

The year was 1993. Joe Carter hit that walk-off home run that still gives every Canadian goosebumps. The SkyDome’s roof opened like a spaceship. And the entire country was celebrating back-to-back championships.

Now here we are, in 2025, watching the Jays take on the Dodgers in the World Series again and realizing so much has changed since the last time Toronto made baseball history.

Things That Didn’t Exist the Last Time the Jays Were in the World Series

Get ready for a little trip down memory lane and maybe a small existential crisis:

No smartphones. If you wanted to call someone, you had to actually call them.

No Google. If you didn't know something, you just… didn't.

No social media. No TikTok dances, no Instagram posts, no Twitter/X meltdowns during extra innings.

No Netflix, no streaming, no YouTube. You watched what was on TV or you popped in a VHS tape.

No Spotify or Apple Music. If you wanted to hear your favourite song, you waited for it on the radio (which honestly, you still should 😉).

The Toronto Raptors didn't exist yet. Toronto was still a one-sport town.

Justin Bieber wasn't even born yet. (Let that one sink in.)

The number one movie was Jurassic Park.

The number one song was "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" by Meat Loaf.

Gas was about 60 cents a litre. Imagine that.

Car windows had to be rolled down by hand. Wild times.

Wild times. Blockbuster Video was the Friday night plan.

The Only Thing That Hasn’t Changed? Jays Fans.

From coast to coast, fans are once again decked out in blue, singing “OK Blue Jays” at the top of their lungs, and believing that magic can happen again.

Whether you remember ’93 like it was yesterday or you weren’t even born yet, this moment feels special. Because it’s not just about baseball, it’s about that feeling of being part of something bigger.

So dust off your retro Jays gear, grab your favourite snack, and get ready! After 32 long years, Toronto is back on baseball’s biggest stage.

And if history repeats itself… we might just be due for another walk-off moment. 💙