It’s Black Friday! Are You A Black Friday Shopper?

BLACK FRIDAY

It’s the official start of the holiday shopping season; good luck finding everything you need! Supply chain issues mean there won’t be a ton of great savings today. Experts think most of today’s shopping will happen online and stuff like computers, gaming consoles and e-bikes will be the hardest to get your hands on.

BROWN FRIDAY

OK, this sounds kinda gross but plumbers call today ‘Brown Friday’. The day after that huge turkey dinner usually causes clogged pipes and other sewage issues, but not for the reason you’re thinking. Plumbers suggest you don’t pour gravy, pan drippings and other food down the sink unless you don’t mind paying them triple-time to unclog your pipes.