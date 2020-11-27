More People Expected To Shop Black Friday Online Than Ever Before!

Instead of making a mad dash for the stores, this year for the first time ever people will be shopping from the comfort of their homes.

Deloitte recently surveyed 1,200 shoppers from October to November and found that 58% plan to shop the super sales online.

Among those polled, 41% said they still plan to go shopping in person on Nov. 27. In comparison, 61% went out shopping last year!

This year, many big retailers have been offering Black Friday deals online due to pandemic concerns.

