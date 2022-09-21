It’s ‘Drafting Season’ In The Dating World- Here’s What That Means!

It’s almost cuffing season, this is the time of year in which people couple up so they have someone to take to Christmas parties and cuddle in the cold.

Drafting season, however, is the opposite. It’s a time to sow your oats, be dating freely, and choose someone wisely.

It’s the precursor to cuffing time, and when done right it means you’re more likely to find a match that lasts beyond the winter, even, brace yourself, well into summer.

Drafting is all the best possible options are put on the table or the mattress as the weather begins to turn.

Drafting is about choosing and having options, rather than feeling a lack.

Top tips for drafting season