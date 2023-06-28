It’s Hot Dad Summer, With Women Drooling Over “Stroller Candy”

Last week we told you about the new dating trend that sees single women looking for single dads to date.

But it appears that while any type of single dad will do, women are seeking out dads with babies in particular.

Dads are so attractive to young, single women because, at the end of the day, most women want a man who holds all of the characteristics of a good father anyway, so getting to see him in action is like having a cheat sheet into that side of him.

A new survey reveals that 60% of women are open to dating single dads, signalling that this Father’s Day just might last all summer long. According to Dating.com, 62% of respondents admit they prefer dating single parents because they have a “stronger commitment to family, friends and loved ones.

More women are less willing to put up with indecisiveness, uncertainty and immaturity. They’re increasingly interested in stability, and in the heightened levels of maturity and responsibility that naturally come with many single fathers and parents.

HEADS UP!

What single young women may not know, is how much work kids are and how much attention they require- which will take away from their daddy time!

Something also to consider, ladies… According to the Huff Post, these are the reasons men are like babies in relationships!

When men get frustrated, whether it’s while driving, trying to fix something or finding something- they don’t want help from you… They just want to be soothed when having a toddler attack…(just like a baby)

When Men want something, they want it now…Just like a toddler. Put a man in a hardware store, a sporting goods store, or a car dealership. All of a sudden, he sees the shiny tool kit or the brand-new Mercedes and thinks to himself, I want that. Even if he can’t afford it, it’ll stay on his mind. Men are toy-obsessed. So just like a little toddler, you have to take him by the hand and tell them to get that car, that tool, that new sports gear, he needs to be a good boy and work a little harder so he can get it on his special day, maybe his birthday.

Just like a toddler, a man sometimes needs a little help getting dressed. When your guy leaves the house for work and he hasn’t tucked the back of his shirt in, or he thinks he looks presentable going out to dinner in his old college sweatshirt and a ball cap, sometimes you need to lead him by the hand, lay out the clothes he needs to wear, and help him put them on just like a toddler.

Just like a toddler needs milk, men need their drinks. Whether it’s beer, water, or Gatorade, when a man is craving a drink and doesn’t have it, he starts getting grumpy and irritable. The next time your man needs a drink and he’s getting irritated and short-tempered, put his favourite drink in a glass, hand it to him, and watch his eyes light up and his temperament calms down.

Leave a man alone in the house for a weekend, and 48 hours later you come home and it looks like a bomb went off. Leave a toddler alone in the room, and 30 minutes later it looks like a bomb went off. A man needs constant attention like a toddler.