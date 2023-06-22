Women Are Looking To Date Single Dads
It’s a HOT DAD SUMMER!
dating.com survey reveals more women are looking to date single dads…
The findings showed that 60% of single women are open to dating single dads, signalling that ‘Hot Dad Summer’ is here.
While a ‘single dad’ used to be a type to avoid dating, this has changed in a chaotic and uncertain world. More women are less willing to put up with indecisiveness, uncertainty and immaturity. They’re increasingly interested in stability, and in the heightened levels of maturity and responsibility that naturally come with many single fathers and parents…
Key survey findings include:
- 75% of respondents reported that a match having a child or children from a previous relationship would have little to no impact on their interest in dating them.
- Of those surveyed, 95% said the first date would be the appropriate time for a match to be upfront about having a kid with a former partner.
- 60% of respondents mentioned that they met their partner’s kid for the first time after six months of dating.
- 62% of respondents mentioned that they prefer dating single mothers and fathers because of their perceived stronger commitment to family, friends and loved ones.
- Of respondents who seek partners that are single parents, 78% aren’t able to, or have no interest in, having kids of their own.