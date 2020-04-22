It’s National Canadian Film Day!
Watch a live event tonight featuring Sandra Oh, Jay Baruchel, Colm Feore and more!
If you’re going to stream something today, make it Canadian!
It’s National Canadian Film Day and this country has a treasure-trove of great films.
Check out canadianfilmday.ca for a listing of movies that you can watch, many of them free on streaming services you already subscribe to.
There are films like Away From Her on Crave….
… and the box-office smash Bon Cop Bad Cop on Netflix.
You can also watch Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner on CBC GEM or Apple.
Roger Ebert said in the Chicago Sun-Times, “I am not surprised that The Fast Runner has been a box office hit in its opening engagements. It is unlike anything most audiences will have ever seen, and yet it tells a universal story.”
Family Friendly Films
April and the Extraordinary World on Apple
Babar: King of the Elephants (1999) on YouTube
Ballerina on Netflix
The Breadwinner on CBC GEM
For more Family- Friendly options, click here.
Live-Stream Event
Tonight from 6-10PM EDT, catch CanFilmDay Live, featuring:
Sandra Oh
Jay Baruchel
Colm Feore
Ethan Hawke
Atom Egoyan
Meghan Follows
Mina Shum
Philippe Falardeau
Don McKellar and many more.
It will be hosted by Peter Keleghan and Ali Hassan.
The interactive livestream will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and on the website.