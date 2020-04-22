If you’re going to stream something today, make it Canadian!

It’s National Canadian Film Day and this country has a treasure-trove of great films.

Check out canadianfilmday.ca for a listing of movies that you can watch, many of them free on streaming services you already subscribe to.

There are films like Away From Her on Crave….

… and the box-office smash Bon Cop Bad Cop on Netflix.

You can also watch Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner on CBC GEM or Apple.

Roger Ebert said in the Chicago Sun-Times, “I am not surprised that The Fast Runner has been a box office hit in its opening engagements. It is unlike anything most audiences will have ever seen, and yet it tells a universal story.”

Family Friendly Films

April and the Extraordinary World on Apple

Babar: King of the Elephants (1999) on YouTube

Ballerina on Netflix

The Breadwinner on CBC GEM

For more Family- Friendly options, click here.

Live-Stream Event

Tonight from 6-10PM EDT, catch CanFilmDay Live, featuring:

Sandra Oh

Jay Baruchel

Colm Feore

Ethan Hawke

Atom Egoyan

Meghan Follows

Mina Shum

Philippe Falardeau

Don McKellar and many more.

It will be hosted by Peter Keleghan and Ali Hassan.

The interactive livestream will be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and on the website.

Image: CanFilmDay/ Facebook