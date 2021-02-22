It’s National Margarita Day!

FUN FACT:

Last year, margaritas were the fifth most searched cocktail that people googled, proving that lockdown wasn’t going to keep people from one of their favourite beach drinks!

Who doesn’t miss sipping on a frozen margarita on the beach right now!

Traditionally the cocktail is made up of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice with salt on the rim of the glass.

A survey found 15% of people say they only drink margaritas on vacation . . .

5% always get really bad hangovers from the mix of sugar and tequila . . . and 3% judge people who order frozen margaritas.