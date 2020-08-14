Listen Live

It’s Official 2020 is Entering Pumpkin Spice Season

Why can't it wait until after Labour Day?

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Dunkin’ Donuts is rolling out an entire Pumpkin Spice lineup on Wednesday, August 19th!

My wife has slowly started inserting subtle Fall Decor around our house this week. What’s the rush? There should be an unwritten rule, nothing Fall Season related can be seen until after Labour Day!

Tim Hortons and Starbucks won’t be far behind. We can likely expect their Pumpkin Spice lineup to arrive during the last week of August.

