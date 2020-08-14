It’s Official 2020 is Entering Pumpkin Spice Season

Dunkin’ Donuts is rolling out an entire Pumpkin Spice lineup on Wednesday, August 19th!

My wife has slowly started inserting subtle Fall Decor around our house this week. What’s the rush? There should be an unwritten rule, nothing Fall Season related can be seen until after Labour Day!

Whether you’re sipping, swirling or tasting – the Fall legend is back in class, starting 8/19. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/U0ZkmotzP2 — Dunkin’ (@dunkindonuts) August 12, 2020

Tim Hortons and Starbucks won’t be far behind. We can likely expect their Pumpkin Spice lineup to arrive during the last week of August.