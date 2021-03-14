J-Lo & A-Rod Are Still A Couple, They Are Just Working On Their Relationship!
Relationships are hard, even for celebrities!
After reports of the couple splitting emerged, J-Lo & A-Rod released a statement saying that they are still together and are “working on some things.”
Multiple media outlets reported Friday that the powerhouse couple had split after four years together.
They got together in 2017 and announced their engagement in March of 2019.
An unnamed source told the magazine the pair never officially broke up but had talked about it.