J-Lo And A-Rod Seen Making Out…They’re Good!

Last week when news broke of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s supposed split and end of the engagement, the two responded with a joint comment, saying they were working together to “figure things out.” And by the looks of it, that’s exactly what they’re doing.

According to intel and photographs gathered by Page Six, Jen and her fiancé, for now, A-Rod, were seen kissing and hanging out in the Dominican Republic.

While some might say distance makes the heart grow fonder, A-Rod wasn’t about to take any chances, joining his lady on the Caribbean island, where J. Lo is shooting the film Shotgun Wedding.