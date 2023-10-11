Jada Pinkett Smith says she and her husband, Will Smith, have been separated since 2016 but do not intend to divorce.

In her memoir “Worthy” she reveals that she and her hubby of 26 years have been living separately for several years, even though they kept up appearances in public.

Smith opened up about the revelation during an interview on the “Today Show.”

She explained they married in 2007, but “by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

However, the two still care deeply for each other and remain married,

saying, “I made a promise there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I haven’t been able to break that promise.

Meanwhile, in an interview with People Magazine, Jada explained her point of view during the infamous Oscar slap in 2022 between Will and Chris Rock.

During his standup, comedian Chris Rock made fun of Jada’s Alopecia. Will then walked on stage and slapped Rock.

She says at first, she thought the whole thing was a skit.

“It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.” she said.

Her book comes out on October 17.

