Jailed ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Wants A New Mate In Online ‘Bachelor King’ Contest

Joe Exotic is currently serving a lengthy sentence in federal prison, but that won’t stop the “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic (aka Joe Maldonado-Passage) from looking for his next love.

He’s charged with animal abuse (eight violations of the Lacey Act and nine of the Endangered Species Act) and two counts of attempted murder for hire for a plot to kill his hated rival Carole Baskin and is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison at Fort Worth.

Announced on July 4th, Joe Exotic believes that with new evidence in his case he will be freed by the end of the year, if not sooner. And with the mindset that he will be released soon, he has launched an online contest to find his next boyfriend…or in keeping with his infamous media image, a “Bachelor King.”

Following his recently announced divorce from his husband, Joe is looking for men over 18 years of age to fill out an application online to possibly be the next romance in Joe’s new life. The top 3 picks will receive a 3- night, 4-day all-exclusive paid romantic getaway with Joe Exotic once he has been released, according to the announcement on his website.

The deadline to apply for the contest is Sept. 25, 2021. Winners will be announced on Oct. 6, 2021.