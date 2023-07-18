James Cameron Shuts Down Rumours That He Is Making A Movie About The Submersible Disaster…

“Titanic” director James Cameron is not making a movie about the submersible tragedy. There was a rumour that he was interested, but he called it “offensive,” and said that he would “never” do it.

James Cameron Is in Ottawa Today!

James Cameron’s DeepSea Challenger, the submarine he used to travel to the lowest known point on the planet, is on display in Ottawa at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS). This summer fans will be about to experience an incredible exhibit about the oceans and what has been found and seen in the deepest waters on the planet.

“Pressure” combines Cameron’s story with engaging new educational tools that highlight our connection and responsibility to the ocean in a celebration of exploration, innovation and the life-sustaining ecosystem that covers more than 70 per cent of our planet.

In 2012, as a solo pilot, Cameron’s record-breaking dive plunged him nearly 11 kilometres below the ocean’s surface, to the bottom of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean.

The exhibion is on display until Sept. 1 at the RCGS, 50 Sussex Dr., in the Alex Trebek Theatre. Exhibit hours are Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, donations are accepted.