James Micheal Tyler, AKA Gunther From Friends Has Stage 4 Prostate Cancer

Tyler who is now 59, is best known for playing Gunther — the Central Perk manager and Rachel’s admirer — on the hit ’90s sitcom for 10 seasons.

He discussed his diagnosis during an appearance on NBC’s Today Show Monday. During the interview, he explained that the cancer was discovered during a routine check-up in 2018.

Tyler said his disease started “mutating” during the coronavirus pandemic, causing tumors up and down his spine. He can no longer walk. “Of course, it’s stage 4. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me,” he said.

Last month, Tyler made an appearance via Zoom on the “Friends: The Reunion” special.