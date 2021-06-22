Listen Live

James Micheal Tyler, AKA Gunther From Friends Has Stage 4 Prostate Cancer

Sad news to hear.

By Dirt/Divas

Tyler who is now 59, is best known for playing Gunther — the Central Perk manager and Rachel’s admirer — on the hit ’90s sitcom for 10 seasons.

 

 

He discussed his diagnosis during an appearance on NBC’s Today Show Monday.  During the interview, he explained that the cancer was discovered during a routine check-up in 2018.  

 

Tyler said his disease started “mutating” during the coronavirus pandemic, causing tumors up and down his spine. He can no longer walk. “Of course, it’s stage 4. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me,” he said.

 

 

Last month, Tyler made an appearance via Zoom on the “Friends: The Reunion” special.

Related posts

Foo Fighters Play To 100% Capacity At Madison Square Gardens On Sunday Night!

Avril Lavigne Gets Her Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

A-Rod See Out With Ben Affleck’s Ex, Lindsay Shookus!