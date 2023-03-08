Jameson Irish Whiskey Wants You To Play Hooky From Work on March 17th!

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year! (That never happens!)

To ensure that those who want to take full advantage of the special day, JAMESON has launched a new ‘desk decoy.’

The Irish whiskey brand has enlisted the help of Hollywood actor Regina Hall to launch its St Patrick’s Time Off campaign.

The firm is offering to send life-size cardboard cut-outs to their followers who need a stand-in at work on March 17, to ensure they can go out and enjoy all things Irish.

.@morereginahall and @jameson_us want you to take some planned time off this St. Patrick’s Day! Enjoy your SPTO guilt-free with your own Jameson Desk Decoy. More at https://t.co/OVtxGjXYi2.#JamesonPartner pic.twitter.com/d3KSTbA3Th — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 22, 2023

A recent 2022 survey found that 61% of people reported feeling guilty for taking their vacation days.

Consumers can visit JamesonSPTO.com to customize their Jameson Desk Decoy by selecting from a line of SPTO-inspired outfits and uploading their headshots.

Each Jameson Desk Decoy costs $17.80 – priced for the year Jameson was founded – plus tax with free shipping in the continental U.S.

Orders are open until March 10 to ensure fans get their Jameson Desk Decoy propped and in place for their SPTO on March 17.