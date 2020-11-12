Jameson Whiskey Is Giving Away A Whiskey Tree!

It appears that Whiskey Tree’s are all the rage for 2020’s holiday season!

Jameson Irish Whiskey is currently offering a chance to win its limited-edition “Whiskey Tree” for the 2020 holiday season, made with more than 100 of its festively green (but empty) Jameson bottles.

Whisky drinkers of legal age can enter to win one of the nearly-9-foot trees now through Nov. 20 at Jameson’s official website. Each tree, valued at $5,000 each, will be delivered to the seven winners’ homes and assembled in two hours by two of Jameson’s specialists.

Recipients will also get a $45 gift card that can be used for a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel, the whisky giant said yesterday. “We understand the holidays are different this year, and we hope our legendary trees will give a few lucky consumers some extraordinary holiday memories with friends and family,” Angelica Scibilio, brand director of Jameson, said in a statement.

More